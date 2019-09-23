20205 SHIPLEY TER #1-C-202

Beautiful 3 bedroom condo with updated baths and kitchen with quartz counters. Living room, dining room, storage and a private patio overlooking beautiful walking trails. Easy access to 270, parks, shopping and more! Come See !!!
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
