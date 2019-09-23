All apartments in Germantown
Germantown, MD
20205 SHIPLEY TER #1-C-202
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

20205 SHIPLEY TER #1-C-202

20205 Shipley Ter · No Longer Available
Location

20205 Shipley Ter, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful 3 bedroom condo with updated baths and kitchen with quartz counters. Living room, dining room, storage and a private patio overlooking beautiful walking trails. Easy access to 270, parks, shopping and more! Come See !!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20205 SHIPLEY TER #1-C-202 have any available units?
20205 SHIPLEY TER #1-C-202 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
Is 20205 SHIPLEY TER #1-C-202 currently offering any rent specials?
20205 SHIPLEY TER #1-C-202 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20205 SHIPLEY TER #1-C-202 pet-friendly?
No, 20205 SHIPLEY TER #1-C-202 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 20205 SHIPLEY TER #1-C-202 offer parking?
Yes, 20205 SHIPLEY TER #1-C-202 does offer parking.
Does 20205 SHIPLEY TER #1-C-202 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20205 SHIPLEY TER #1-C-202 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20205 SHIPLEY TER #1-C-202 have a pool?
No, 20205 SHIPLEY TER #1-C-202 does not have a pool.
Does 20205 SHIPLEY TER #1-C-202 have accessible units?
No, 20205 SHIPLEY TER #1-C-202 does not have accessible units.
Does 20205 SHIPLEY TER #1-C-202 have units with dishwashers?
No, 20205 SHIPLEY TER #1-C-202 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20205 SHIPLEY TER #1-C-202 have units with air conditioning?
No, 20205 SHIPLEY TER #1-C-202 does not have units with air conditioning.
