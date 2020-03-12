19916 CEDARBLUFF DRIVE

Amenities

Spacious two level town home located in the Blunt Commons Community. This updated 3BR 1.5BA unit features a main level powder room, an updated kitchen with granite counter tops, updated appliances, ceramic tile flooring, pass through opening from the kitchen to dining/living room combo area with exit to rear fenced yard with large deck area and storage shed. The upper level has a large master bedroom with walk-in closet, 2 additional bedrooms and a large full bath. Close to shopping, restaurants, METRO bus service, I/270 and more.