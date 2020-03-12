All apartments in Germantown
19916 CEDARBLUFF DRIVE

19916 Cedarbluff Drive · No Longer Available
Location

19916 Cedarbluff Drive, Germantown, MD 20876

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Spacious two level town home located in the Blunt Commons Community. This updated 3BR 1.5BA unit features a main level powder room, an updated kitchen with granite counter tops, updated appliances, ceramic tile flooring, pass through opening from the kitchen to dining/living room combo area with exit to rear fenced yard with large deck area and storage shed. The upper level has a large master bedroom with walk-in closet, 2 additional bedrooms and a large full bath. Close to shopping, restaurants, METRO bus service, I/270 and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19916 CEDARBLUFF DRIVE have any available units?
19916 CEDARBLUFF DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 19916 CEDARBLUFF DRIVE have?
Some of 19916 CEDARBLUFF DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19916 CEDARBLUFF DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
19916 CEDARBLUFF DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19916 CEDARBLUFF DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 19916 CEDARBLUFF DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 19916 CEDARBLUFF DRIVE offer parking?
No, 19916 CEDARBLUFF DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 19916 CEDARBLUFF DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19916 CEDARBLUFF DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19916 CEDARBLUFF DRIVE have a pool?
No, 19916 CEDARBLUFF DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 19916 CEDARBLUFF DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 19916 CEDARBLUFF DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 19916 CEDARBLUFF DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19916 CEDARBLUFF DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
