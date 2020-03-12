19903 LOCBURY DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

LOCATION !!!!!!!!!!!! Come home and leave your car in the garage!!!!! Gorgeous and VERY spacious townhome with hardwoods on main level,GAS fpl and TV nook in kitchen,deck, spacious bedroom and closets, WALK to all Germantown Town Ctr shops,restaurants,movies, starbucks, grocery stores etc.. all only 1 block away !** We have an in-house Maint Dept for QUICK repair response/ 24 hrs emergency. * AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please !!! APPLY on-line at www.noahsproperties.com under Avail Rental/Apply Now. ALL ADULTS must fill out an APP, you will be asked to upload a paystub and copy of drivers license in the app, so best to have those ready on desktop before applying.