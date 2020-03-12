All apartments in Germantown
19903 LOCBURY DRIVE
19903 LOCBURY DRIVE

Location

19903 Locbury Drive, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
LOCATION !!!!!!!!!!!! Come home and leave your car in the garage!!!!! Gorgeous and VERY spacious townhome with hardwoods on main level,GAS fpl and TV nook in kitchen,deck, spacious bedroom and closets, WALK to all Germantown Town Ctr shops,restaurants,movies, starbucks, grocery stores etc.. all only 1 block away !** We have an in-house Maint Dept for QUICK repair response/ 24 hrs emergency. * AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please !!! APPLY on-line at www.noahsproperties.com under Avail Rental/Apply Now. ALL ADULTS must fill out an APP, you will be asked to upload a paystub and copy of drivers license in the app, so best to have those ready on desktop before applying.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19903 LOCBURY DRIVE have any available units?
19903 LOCBURY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 19903 LOCBURY DRIVE have?
Some of 19903 LOCBURY DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19903 LOCBURY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
19903 LOCBURY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19903 LOCBURY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 19903 LOCBURY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 19903 LOCBURY DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 19903 LOCBURY DRIVE offers parking.
Does 19903 LOCBURY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19903 LOCBURY DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19903 LOCBURY DRIVE have a pool?
No, 19903 LOCBURY DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 19903 LOCBURY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 19903 LOCBURY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 19903 LOCBURY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19903 LOCBURY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
