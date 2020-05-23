19457 ZINNIA CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage granite counters ice maker oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Lovely and cozy townhome located in popular Middlebrook Commons community. The home features 2 bedroom, 2 full bathroom, 3 finished levels~ ~with a basement.Property has an updated with new floors, new paint, has granite countertop, electric oven range, ice-maker refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposer, and pantry. Dining room is adjacent to the kitchen,Living area with sliding door walking into large backyard w/6ft privacy fence.Laundry room with extra storage space.School assignments are to highly rated Fox Chapel ES, Neelsville MS and Clarksburg HS.Association takes care of lawn mowing. 1 assigned parking #69 1 unassigned Great location, Close to transportation, I-270, stores & dining.