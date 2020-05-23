All apartments in Germantown
19457 ZINNIA CIRCLE

19457 Zinnia Circle · No Longer Available
Location

19457 Zinnia Circle, Germantown, MD 20876

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Lovely and cozy townhome located in popular Middlebrook Commons community. The home features 2 bedroom, 2 full bathroom, 3 finished levels~ ~with a basement.Property has an updated with new floors, new paint, has granite countertop, electric oven range, ice-maker refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposer, and pantry. Dining room is adjacent to the kitchen,Living area with sliding door walking into large backyard w/6ft privacy fence.Laundry room with extra storage space.School assignments are to highly rated Fox Chapel ES, Neelsville MS and Clarksburg HS.Association takes care of lawn mowing. 1 assigned parking #69 1 unassigned Great location, Close to transportation, I-270, stores & dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

