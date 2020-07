Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

This lovely 3 bedroom 3.5 bath townhome offers tons of possibilties for storage and spacious living. There is a large fully finished basement with a full bathroom and walkout to a fenced yard. The stone patio and large deck are perfect for entertaining. A great location close to I-270 , and public transportation make this home a commuters dream. This great home is close to shopping and dining and comes with two reserved parking spaces