Germantown, MD
19109 Aldenham Court
Last updated August 3 2019 at 5:32 PM

19109 Aldenham Court

19109 Aldenham Court · No Longer Available
Location

19109 Aldenham Court, Germantown, MD 20876

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Please click here to apply Just in time for summer! Beautiful TH with soon to be brand new carpeting in the living and family room and freshly painted throughout. Powder Room on main level. The bedrooms are all carpeted, have ceiling fans and window coverings. Family room on lower level leads to patio and fenced in yard. BONUS room off of the family room perfect for a den, office or work out area. There is a second half bath on the lower level as well. Laundry facilities with additional storage. 2 Assigned Parking Spots! You are in biking distance to Ridge Rd Recreational Park and South Germantown Recreational Park. Easy access to I-270 and ICC. Call TODAY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19109 Aldenham Court have any available units?
19109 Aldenham Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 19109 Aldenham Court have?
Some of 19109 Aldenham Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19109 Aldenham Court currently offering any rent specials?
19109 Aldenham Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19109 Aldenham Court pet-friendly?
No, 19109 Aldenham Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 19109 Aldenham Court offer parking?
Yes, 19109 Aldenham Court offers parking.
Does 19109 Aldenham Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19109 Aldenham Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19109 Aldenham Court have a pool?
No, 19109 Aldenham Court does not have a pool.
Does 19109 Aldenham Court have accessible units?
No, 19109 Aldenham Court does not have accessible units.
Does 19109 Aldenham Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19109 Aldenham Court has units with dishwashers.
