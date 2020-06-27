19109 Aldenham Court

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Please click here to apply Just in time for summer! Beautiful TH with soon to be brand new carpeting in the living and family room and freshly painted throughout. Powder Room on main level. The bedrooms are all carpeted, have ceiling fans and window coverings. Family room on lower level leads to patio and fenced in yard. BONUS room off of the family room perfect for a den, office or work out area. There is a second half bath on the lower level as well. Laundry facilities with additional storage. 2 Assigned Parking Spots! You are in biking distance to Ridge Rd Recreational Park and South Germantown Recreational Park. Easy access to I-270 and ICC. Call TODAY!