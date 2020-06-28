All apartments in Germantown
Last updated October 17 2019 at 9:10 AM

19018 BRONCO DRIVE

19018 Bronco Drive · No Longer Available
Location

19018 Bronco Drive, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Spacious end unit townhouse featuring 3 bedrooms; two of those are master suites with lots of light and vaulted ceilings. Home is located near great schools and commuter routes. A great place to call home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19018 BRONCO DRIVE have any available units?
19018 BRONCO DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
Is 19018 BRONCO DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
19018 BRONCO DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19018 BRONCO DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 19018 BRONCO DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 19018 BRONCO DRIVE offer parking?
No, 19018 BRONCO DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 19018 BRONCO DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19018 BRONCO DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19018 BRONCO DRIVE have a pool?
No, 19018 BRONCO DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 19018 BRONCO DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 19018 BRONCO DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 19018 BRONCO DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 19018 BRONCO DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19018 BRONCO DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 19018 BRONCO DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
