Spacious end unit townhouse featuring 3 bedrooms; two of those are master suites with lots of light and vaulted ceilings. Home is located near great schools and commuter routes. A great place to call home!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 19018 BRONCO DRIVE have any available units?
19018 BRONCO DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
Is 19018 BRONCO DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
19018 BRONCO DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.