19013 AMARILLO DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets fireplace

Bright and spacious end-unit townhouse with 2-story foyer and loft. Living room with wood-burning fireplace opens to dining area with access to side patio. Kitchen with lots of storage and counter space and full-size leads to laundry closet with full size washer and dryer. Main level has two bedrooms: 1 master bedroom with a walk-in closet and the second has two closets and access to the front patio. Upper level features a large master bedroom with walk-in closet and large bathroom with double sink vanity, and a bright loft area with closet that could be a used as an office, den or bedroom. One assigned space is located just outside the home and there is plenty of additional parking. Community has lots of amenities.