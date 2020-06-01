All apartments in Germantown
19013 AMARILLO DRIVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

19013 AMARILLO DRIVE

19013 Amarillo Drive · No Longer Available
Location

19013 Amarillo Drive, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
Bright and spacious end-unit townhouse with 2-story foyer and loft. Living room with wood-burning fireplace opens to dining area with access to side patio. Kitchen with lots of storage and counter space and full-size leads to laundry closet with full size washer and dryer. Main level has two bedrooms: 1 master bedroom with a walk-in closet and the second has two closets and access to the front patio. Upper level features a large master bedroom with walk-in closet and large bathroom with double sink vanity, and a bright loft area with closet that could be a used as an office, den or bedroom. One assigned space is located just outside the home and there is plenty of additional parking. Community has lots of amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19013 AMARILLO DRIVE have any available units?
19013 AMARILLO DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 19013 AMARILLO DRIVE have?
Some of 19013 AMARILLO DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19013 AMARILLO DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
19013 AMARILLO DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19013 AMARILLO DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 19013 AMARILLO DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 19013 AMARILLO DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 19013 AMARILLO DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 19013 AMARILLO DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19013 AMARILLO DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19013 AMARILLO DRIVE have a pool?
No, 19013 AMARILLO DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 19013 AMARILLO DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 19013 AMARILLO DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 19013 AMARILLO DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19013 AMARILLO DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
