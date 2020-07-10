All apartments in Germantown
18919 FOUNTAIN HILLS DRIVE

18919 Fountain Hills Drive · No Longer Available
Location

18919 Fountain Hills Drive, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
INCREDIBLE HOME! Huge Neo-Traditional NV home w/hardwoods on main,front porch,columns, huge finished basement, Large master w/luxury bath,Main floor laundry, Beautifully decorated with custom decor clean and in great shape. Located seconds to shops, restaurants etc. ** Dogs allowed case by case with $30 additional rent and $500 sec dep. ** We have an in-house Maint Dept for QUICK repair response/ 24 hrs emergency. * AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please !!! APPLY on-line at www.noahsproperties.com under Avail Rental/Apply Now. ALL ADULTS must fill out an APP, you will be asked to upload a paystub and copy of drivers license in the app, so best to have those ready on desktop before applying.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18919 FOUNTAIN HILLS DRIVE have any available units?
18919 FOUNTAIN HILLS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
Is 18919 FOUNTAIN HILLS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
18919 FOUNTAIN HILLS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18919 FOUNTAIN HILLS DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 18919 FOUNTAIN HILLS DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 18919 FOUNTAIN HILLS DRIVE offer parking?
No, 18919 FOUNTAIN HILLS DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 18919 FOUNTAIN HILLS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18919 FOUNTAIN HILLS DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18919 FOUNTAIN HILLS DRIVE have a pool?
No, 18919 FOUNTAIN HILLS DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 18919 FOUNTAIN HILLS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 18919 FOUNTAIN HILLS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 18919 FOUNTAIN HILLS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 18919 FOUNTAIN HILLS DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18919 FOUNTAIN HILLS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 18919 FOUNTAIN HILLS DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

