Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Come see this great single family home for rent in Fox Chapel! 4 bedrooms, 2 and 1/2 baths, wood floors, off street parking, large level fenced in back yard. Great for pets! Freshly painted. New stove will be installed soon! Come check it out!