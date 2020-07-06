All apartments in Germantown
Last updated July 10 2019 at 5:34 PM

18900 Grotto Lane - 0

18900 Grotto Lane · No Longer Available
Location

18900 Grotto Lane, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
FOR RENT! THIS UPDATED TOWNHOME BOAST 4 BR 3.5 BA. Summertime and The Living is Easy in this Freshly Painted Open Concept Townhome, Completely Updated Throughout with Grand Features and Amenities. Innovative Modern Kitchen Design. Beautiful Hardwood Floors Main and Upper Levels. Stylishly Appointed Baths on Each Floor. Large Fully Finished Walkout Basement. Washer and Dryer Included. Assigned Parking. Pets case by case. Conveniently Located Near Shops, Restaurants, And Commuter Routes. Call Today for Your Private Tour or Apply Online at www.KStreetPM.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18900 Grotto Lane - 0 have any available units?
18900 Grotto Lane - 0 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 18900 Grotto Lane - 0 have?
Some of 18900 Grotto Lane - 0's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18900 Grotto Lane - 0 currently offering any rent specials?
18900 Grotto Lane - 0 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18900 Grotto Lane - 0 pet-friendly?
Yes, 18900 Grotto Lane - 0 is pet friendly.
Does 18900 Grotto Lane - 0 offer parking?
Yes, 18900 Grotto Lane - 0 offers parking.
Does 18900 Grotto Lane - 0 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18900 Grotto Lane - 0 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18900 Grotto Lane - 0 have a pool?
No, 18900 Grotto Lane - 0 does not have a pool.
Does 18900 Grotto Lane - 0 have accessible units?
No, 18900 Grotto Lane - 0 does not have accessible units.
Does 18900 Grotto Lane - 0 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18900 Grotto Lane - 0 has units with dishwashers.

