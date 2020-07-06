18900 Grotto Lane - 0

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

FOR RENT! THIS UPDATED TOWNHOME BOAST 4 BR 3.5 BA. Summertime and The Living is Easy in this Freshly Painted Open Concept Townhome, Completely Updated Throughout with Grand Features and Amenities. Innovative Modern Kitchen Design. Beautiful Hardwood Floors Main and Upper Levels. Stylishly Appointed Baths on Each Floor. Large Fully Finished Walkout Basement. Washer and Dryer Included. Assigned Parking. Pets case by case. Conveniently Located Near Shops, Restaurants, And Commuter Routes. Call Today for Your Private Tour or Apply Online at www.KStreetPM.com