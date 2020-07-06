18870 Mc Farlin Dr.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking garage

3 bed and 4 baths (2 full and 2 half) beautiful end unit townhouse with garage, fireplace, deck and walkout basement. Close to I270, gas station, shopping center, church, transportation and community center. Plenty of sunlight. 1,594 sqft living area, 1,757 sqft lot and 242 sqft garage. Walkout basement, and a driveway for 2 cars. Additional roadside parking at no cost. Northwest High School. HOA Fees will be paid by the landlord. Tenants will be responsible for utilities. Credit check fees of $25 per adult will only be charged if we decide to proceed and credit check is performed. Old photos uploaded as the property is currently occupied by tenants. New tenants can expect to get the property in similar condition. Deck is in the process of being stained. Pets will be allowed on a case to case basis and might impact the amount of rent and security deposit.