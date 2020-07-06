All apartments in Germantown
18870 Mc Farlin Dr.
Last updated June 5 2020 at 7:10 AM

18870 Mc Farlin Dr

18870 McFarlin Dr · No Longer Available
Location

18870 McFarlin Dr, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
garage
3 bed and 4 baths (2 full and 2 half) beautiful end unit townhouse with garage, fireplace, deck and walkout basement. Close to I270, gas station, shopping center, church, transportation and community center. Plenty of sunlight. 1,594 sqft living area, 1,757 sqft lot and 242 sqft garage. Walkout basement, and a driveway for 2 cars. Additional roadside parking at no cost. Northwest High School. HOA Fees will be paid by the landlord. Tenants will be responsible for utilities. Credit check fees of $25 per adult will only be charged if we decide to proceed and credit check is performed. Old photos uploaded as the property is currently occupied by tenants. New tenants can expect to get the property in similar condition. Deck is in the process of being stained. Pets will be allowed on a case to case basis and might impact the amount of rent and security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 18870 Mc Farlin Dr have any available units?
18870 Mc Farlin Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 18870 Mc Farlin Dr have?
Some of 18870 Mc Farlin Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18870 Mc Farlin Dr currently offering any rent specials?
18870 Mc Farlin Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18870 Mc Farlin Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 18870 Mc Farlin Dr is pet friendly.
Does 18870 Mc Farlin Dr offer parking?
Yes, 18870 Mc Farlin Dr offers parking.
Does 18870 Mc Farlin Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18870 Mc Farlin Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18870 Mc Farlin Dr have a pool?
No, 18870 Mc Farlin Dr does not have a pool.
Does 18870 Mc Farlin Dr have accessible units?
No, 18870 Mc Farlin Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 18870 Mc Farlin Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18870 Mc Farlin Dr has units with dishwashers.

