All apartments in Germantown
Find more places like 18820 HARMONY WOODS LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Germantown, MD
/
18820 HARMONY WOODS LANE
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:47 PM

18820 HARMONY WOODS LANE

18820 Harmony Woods Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Germantown
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

18820 Harmony Woods Lane, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Available immediately! 3 Bedrooms and 2.5 Bathrooms. Great home to start a new family. End unit with 1 car garage. Fresh new paint throughout and new quartz countertops! Stainless steel brand name appliances with LG washer and dryer with fireplace. Master bedroom with walk in closet and own shower with jacuzzi tub. All bedrooms have ceiling fans.Large size deck for entertaining and grilling. Convenient location to super market, Interstate 270, Clopper Road and Great Seneca Highway. All applicants to have: GCAAR application, $30 cash or money order for each adult for processing fee and copy of each adults driver's licenses and proof of income. Tenant to pay all utilities. Contact agent for your private showing today!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18820 HARMONY WOODS LANE have any available units?
18820 HARMONY WOODS LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 18820 HARMONY WOODS LANE have?
Some of 18820 HARMONY WOODS LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18820 HARMONY WOODS LANE currently offering any rent specials?
18820 HARMONY WOODS LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18820 HARMONY WOODS LANE pet-friendly?
No, 18820 HARMONY WOODS LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 18820 HARMONY WOODS LANE offer parking?
Yes, 18820 HARMONY WOODS LANE offers parking.
Does 18820 HARMONY WOODS LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18820 HARMONY WOODS LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18820 HARMONY WOODS LANE have a pool?
No, 18820 HARMONY WOODS LANE does not have a pool.
Does 18820 HARMONY WOODS LANE have accessible units?
No, 18820 HARMONY WOODS LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 18820 HARMONY WOODS LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 18820 HARMONY WOODS LANE does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oak Mill
20010 Frederick Rd
Germantown, MD 20876
Cherry Knoll Apartments
18832 Bent Willow Cir
Germantown, MD 20874
Avana Northlake
12622 Grey Eagle Ct
Germantown, MD 20874
Park at Kingsview Village
13414 Daventry Way
Germantown, MD 20874
Assembly Germantown
2 Observation Ct
Germantown, MD 20876
Millstone at Kingsview
13611 Ale House Cir
Germantown, MD 20874
Liberty Mill
19520 Waters Rd
Germantown, MD 20874
The Elms at Germantown
20426 Apple Harvest Cir
Germantown, MD 20876

Similar Pages

Germantown 1 BedroomsGermantown 2 Bedrooms
Germantown Apartments with PoolGermantown Dog Friendly Apartments
Germantown Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDFrederick, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Laurel, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDLeesburg, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeHoward Community College
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America