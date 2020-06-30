18820 HARMONY WOODS LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Available immediately! 3 Bedrooms and 2.5 Bathrooms. Great home to start a new family. End unit with 1 car garage. Fresh new paint throughout and new quartz countertops! Stainless steel brand name appliances with LG washer and dryer with fireplace. Master bedroom with walk in closet and own shower with jacuzzi tub. All bedrooms have ceiling fans.Large size deck for entertaining and grilling. Convenient location to super market, Interstate 270, Clopper Road and Great Seneca Highway. All applicants to have: GCAAR application, $30 cash or money order for each adult for processing fee and copy of each adults driver's licenses and proof of income. Tenant to pay all utilities. Contact agent for your private showing today!!