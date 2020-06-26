18811 Sparkling Water Drive Apt #5-201

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool pet friendly tennis court

3 Bed 2 Bath - Germantown Condo - Washer/Dryer In Unit - This unit features wall to wall carpeting throughout the unit. The spacious living room and dining room with french doors that lead to an outdoor balcony. The kitchen features tons of counter space, contemporary cabinets, and newer appliances.



All 3 bedroom are very spacious with large closets. The master bedroom features its own walk-in closet and full bathroom, and there is another full bathroom with a tub in the hallway.



The rent includes parking and water.



Lease Terms

*50 application fee required

* 1-month rent security deposit required

*Pets are not considered

*Minimum 12-month lease

*Tenant is responsible for gas and electric

*No smoking



(RLNE4031619)