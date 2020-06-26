All apartments in Germantown
Last updated June 21 2019 at 9:38 AM

18811 Sparkling Water Drive Apt #5-201

18811 Sparkling Water Drive · No Longer Available
Location

18811 Sparkling Water Drive, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
pet friendly
tennis court
3 Bed 2 Bath - Germantown Condo - Washer/Dryer In Unit - This unit features wall to wall carpeting throughout the unit. The spacious living room and dining room with french doors that lead to an outdoor balcony. The kitchen features tons of counter space, contemporary cabinets, and newer appliances.

All 3 bedroom are very spacious with large closets. The master bedroom features its own walk-in closet and full bathroom, and there is another full bathroom with a tub in the hallway.

The rent includes parking and water.

Lease Terms
*50 application fee required
* 1-month rent security deposit required
*Pets are not considered
*Minimum 12-month lease
*Tenant is responsible for gas and electric
*No smoking

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4031619)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

