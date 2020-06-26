18718 PIKEVIEW DRIVE

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

*Open House Saturday 06-22 from 2-4pm* Beautifully upgraded 3 level town-home in desirable Gunners Lake Village. Gleaming Brazilian cherrywood hardwood on main level, with chair railings. Gorgeous upgraded kitchen with high-end stainless-steel appliances, cabinetry and cozy breakfast nook. Updated flooring throughout. Master suite with spacious closet. All bedrooms boast upgrades. Fully finished basement with ample size lower-level rec and half bath. Walkout to private fenced backyard patio. Two-minute leisure stroll down scenic Gunners Lake, close to schools and shopping center. Close to Ride-On bus stop, walking distance to MARC station, and minutes from I-270. Commuters' Dream!