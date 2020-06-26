All apartments in Germantown
Find more places like 18718 PIKEVIEW DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Germantown, MD
/
18718 PIKEVIEW DRIVE
Last updated June 25 2019 at 2:15 AM

18718 PIKEVIEW DRIVE

18718 Pikeview Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Germantown
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

18718 Pikeview Drive, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
*Open House Saturday 06-22 from 2-4pm* Beautifully upgraded 3 level town-home in desirable Gunners Lake Village. Gleaming Brazilian cherrywood hardwood on main level, with chair railings. Gorgeous upgraded kitchen with high-end stainless-steel appliances, cabinetry and cozy breakfast nook. Updated flooring throughout. Master suite with spacious closet. All bedrooms boast upgrades. Fully finished basement with ample size lower-level rec and half bath. Walkout to private fenced backyard patio. Two-minute leisure stroll down scenic Gunners Lake, close to schools and shopping center. Close to Ride-On bus stop, walking distance to MARC station, and minutes from I-270. Commuters' Dream!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18718 PIKEVIEW DRIVE have any available units?
18718 PIKEVIEW DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
Is 18718 PIKEVIEW DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
18718 PIKEVIEW DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18718 PIKEVIEW DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 18718 PIKEVIEW DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 18718 PIKEVIEW DRIVE offer parking?
No, 18718 PIKEVIEW DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 18718 PIKEVIEW DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18718 PIKEVIEW DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18718 PIKEVIEW DRIVE have a pool?
No, 18718 PIKEVIEW DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 18718 PIKEVIEW DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 18718 PIKEVIEW DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 18718 PIKEVIEW DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 18718 PIKEVIEW DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18718 PIKEVIEW DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 18718 PIKEVIEW DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Move Cross Country
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hamptons at Town Center
19757 Crystal Rock Dr
Germantown, MD 20874
Milestone
12526 Great Park Cir
Germantown, MD 20876
Seneca Club Apartments
18065 Cottage Garden Dr
Germantown, MD 20874
The Elms at Century
12835 Fairchild Drive
Germantown, MD 20874
Pinnacle Town Center
19860 Century Blvd
Germantown, MD 20874
Assembly Germantown
2 Observation Ct
Germantown, MD 20876
Liberty Mill
19520 Waters Rd
Germantown, MD 20874
The Elms at Germantown
20426 Apple Harvest Cir
Germantown, MD 20876

Similar Pages

Germantown 1 BedroomsGermantown 2 Bedrooms
Germantown Apartments with PoolGermantown Dog Friendly Apartments
Germantown Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDFrederick, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Laurel, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDLeesburg, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeHoward Community College
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America