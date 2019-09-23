18715 Sparkling Water Dr Apt 204

Amenities

Lovely 3 BR/2 BA Condo in Germantown. Step into the living room which features hardwood floors and a decorative fireplace. The updated kitchen has a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances and plenty of counter space. Cozy separate dining area with easy access to the kitchen. The carpeted master bedroom is spacious with a walk-in closet and custom shelving. The additional bedroom and bath are just as spacious. Enjoy the convenience of a spacious laundry room with in unit washer and dryer. Relax outside on the patio and enjoy the view.



-Building controlled access

-Close to MARC trains, I-270

-Close to shops, restaurants, community centers, parks and trails



Sorry, no pets.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Rachel at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.319.8938 or email rvigil@baymgmtgroup.com



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-montgomery-county/



