Last updated November 19 2019 at 11:14 AM

18715 Sparkling Water Dr Apt 204

18715 Sparkling Water Drive · No Longer Available
Location

18715 Sparkling Water Drive, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
Lovely 3 BR/2 BA Condo in Germantown. Step into the living room which features hardwood floors and a decorative fireplace. The updated kitchen has a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances and plenty of counter space. Cozy separate dining area with easy access to the kitchen. The carpeted master bedroom is spacious with a walk-in closet and custom shelving. The additional bedroom and bath are just as spacious. Enjoy the convenience of a spacious laundry room with in unit washer and dryer. Relax outside on the patio and enjoy the view.

-Building controlled access
-Close to MARC trains, I-270
-Close to shops, restaurants, community centers, parks and trails

Sorry, no pets.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Rachel at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.319.8938 or email rvigil@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-montgomery-county/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5159373)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18715 Sparkling Water Dr Apt 204 have any available units?
18715 Sparkling Water Dr Apt 204 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 18715 Sparkling Water Dr Apt 204 have?
Some of 18715 Sparkling Water Dr Apt 204's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18715 Sparkling Water Dr Apt 204 currently offering any rent specials?
18715 Sparkling Water Dr Apt 204 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18715 Sparkling Water Dr Apt 204 pet-friendly?
No, 18715 Sparkling Water Dr Apt 204 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 18715 Sparkling Water Dr Apt 204 offer parking?
No, 18715 Sparkling Water Dr Apt 204 does not offer parking.
Does 18715 Sparkling Water Dr Apt 204 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18715 Sparkling Water Dr Apt 204 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18715 Sparkling Water Dr Apt 204 have a pool?
No, 18715 Sparkling Water Dr Apt 204 does not have a pool.
Does 18715 Sparkling Water Dr Apt 204 have accessible units?
No, 18715 Sparkling Water Dr Apt 204 does not have accessible units.
Does 18715 Sparkling Water Dr Apt 204 have units with dishwashers?
No, 18715 Sparkling Water Dr Apt 204 does not have units with dishwashers.

