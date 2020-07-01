18714 MARTINS LANDING DRIVE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking guest parking

This is it! What an amazing end townhome located right on Gunner's Lake. You can not get any better than this for a rental In Germantown. This home has been completed remodeled. There are hardwood floors throughout the 1st and 2nd floors. The kitchen is amazing with an open concept complete with granite countertops, newer cabinets, glass tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances. The Master Bath is completely new. The basement is a walkout with a full bath and tons of closet space. Enjoy sipping a cup of coffee on the deck in the morning watching the sunrise overlooking the Lake. Hurry this one will not last long. There is plenty of Visitor parking available *** The Owner is a real estate agent ***