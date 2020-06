Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Lovely three bedroom townhouse with 1.5 bathrooms available in Gunners Lake Village in Germantown. Double doors divide the main bedroom so it could be used as a fourth. Also, this home has just been painted and the carpet is brand new! It has a large eat in kitchen and Pergo on the main level. There is assigned parking in front and extra parking in the neighborhood. The patio out back is nicely landscaped and perfect for cookouts! Community pool and public transportion are close by.