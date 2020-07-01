All apartments in Germantown
Location

18506 Crossview Road, Germantown, MD 20841

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
Kings Crossing, Boyds Single Family Home for Rent! - This Beautiful 5 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom, single family home with 2 car garage is located in the very popular Kings Crossing community! Only minutes to Maryland SportsPlex, Maryland SoccerPlex, South Germantown Recreation Park, Boyds Marc-Brunswick Train Station, I270 and Black Hill Regional Park.

It is a very Spacious Colonial home with a traditional floor plan! A chef's Kitchen with white appliances, granite counters and 42" cabinets and a center island! This home also has Hardwood floors on main level, Office, living room, dining room, family room and kitchen! Family room has a gas fireplace!

The Huge Master bedroom has a very spacious walk in closet. The Master bathroom has a nice soaking tub, separate shower, water closet and double sinks! There are 3 additional good sized bedrooms and a full bathroom in the hallway. The fully finished basement is a walk out Level to the backyard! There is a 5th bedroom and a full bathroom, a den or recreation room and a utility room.

Available now! $40 application fee due per adult over 18 yrs old. Please include copies of drivers licenses and 1 Month Pay Stubs when submitting rental application. Security Deposit & 1st month's rent must be certified funds.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5644118)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18506 Crossview Road have any available units?
18506 Crossview Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 18506 Crossview Road have?
Some of 18506 Crossview Road's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18506 Crossview Road currently offering any rent specials?
18506 Crossview Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18506 Crossview Road pet-friendly?
No, 18506 Crossview Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 18506 Crossview Road offer parking?
Yes, 18506 Crossview Road offers parking.
Does 18506 Crossview Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18506 Crossview Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18506 Crossview Road have a pool?
No, 18506 Crossview Road does not have a pool.
Does 18506 Crossview Road have accessible units?
No, 18506 Crossview Road does not have accessible units.
Does 18506 Crossview Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 18506 Crossview Road does not have units with dishwashers.

