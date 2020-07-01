18506 Crossview Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

Kings Crossing, Boyds Single Family Home for Rent! - This Beautiful 5 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom, single family home with 2 car garage is located in the very popular Kings Crossing community! Only minutes to Maryland SportsPlex, Maryland SoccerPlex, South Germantown Recreation Park, Boyds Marc-Brunswick Train Station, I270 and Black Hill Regional Park.



It is a very Spacious Colonial home with a traditional floor plan! A chef's Kitchen with white appliances, granite counters and 42" cabinets and a center island! This home also has Hardwood floors on main level, Office, living room, dining room, family room and kitchen! Family room has a gas fireplace!



The Huge Master bedroom has a very spacious walk in closet. The Master bathroom has a nice soaking tub, separate shower, water closet and double sinks! There are 3 additional good sized bedrooms and a full bathroom in the hallway. The fully finished basement is a walk out Level to the backyard! There is a 5th bedroom and a full bathroom, a den or recreation room and a utility room.



Available now! $40 application fee due per adult over 18 yrs old. Please include copies of drivers licenses and 1 Month Pay Stubs when submitting rental application. Security Deposit & 1st month's rent must be certified funds.



No Pets Allowed



