Germantown, MD
18322 Woodhouse Lane
Last updated August 18 2019 at 11:19 AM

18322 Woodhouse Lane

18322 Woodhouse La · No Longer Available
Location

18322 Woodhouse La, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Woodhouse Lane - Beautiful 3 years young end unit townhome, over 1,900 square feet, privately sited next to open space with seating. Enter into the first floor with engineered hardwood extending back to the 2 car garage entrance. Bedroom ensuite on this level with tub shower. ***The bright second level features a gourmet kitchen with granite counters, upgraded stainless steel appliances, backsplash and a huge center island/breakfast bar ~ all open to the living and dining areas. Beautiful flooring throughout, upgraded pendant lighting. Living room has large slider with access to the maintenance free deck, perfect for entertaining. There is also a powder room on this level.***The upper bedroom level has a large master bedroom with walk in closet. Master bathroom is equipped with a double vanity and tiled shower. There are two more bedrooms on this level. Secondary bedrooms share a bathroom with tub shower. Laundry room and linen closet are also on this level.***Great location near Clopper and Great Seneca Highway ~ just minutes to Kentlands, Rio and 270. Kingsview Shopping Center with grocery and Starbucks is just a mile up the road and you can walk to a convenience store. Schools are Clopper Mill ES, Clemente MS, Northwest HS.***No pets, No Smokers. Available July 1.

(RLNE4944808)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18322 Woodhouse Lane have any available units?
18322 Woodhouse Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 18322 Woodhouse Lane have?
Some of 18322 Woodhouse Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18322 Woodhouse Lane currently offering any rent specials?
18322 Woodhouse Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18322 Woodhouse Lane pet-friendly?
No, 18322 Woodhouse Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 18322 Woodhouse Lane offer parking?
Yes, 18322 Woodhouse Lane offers parking.
Does 18322 Woodhouse Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18322 Woodhouse Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18322 Woodhouse Lane have a pool?
No, 18322 Woodhouse Lane does not have a pool.
Does 18322 Woodhouse Lane have accessible units?
No, 18322 Woodhouse Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 18322 Woodhouse Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 18322 Woodhouse Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
