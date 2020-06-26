18322 Woodhouse Lane

Amenities

Woodhouse Lane - Beautiful 3 years young end unit townhome, over 1,900 square feet, privately sited next to open space with seating. Enter into the first floor with engineered hardwood extending back to the 2 car garage entrance. Bedroom ensuite on this level with tub shower. ***The bright second level features a gourmet kitchen with granite counters, upgraded stainless steel appliances, backsplash and a huge center island/breakfast bar ~ all open to the living and dining areas. Beautiful flooring throughout, upgraded pendant lighting. Living room has large slider with access to the maintenance free deck, perfect for entertaining. There is also a powder room on this level.***The upper bedroom level has a large master bedroom with walk in closet. Master bathroom is equipped with a double vanity and tiled shower. There are two more bedrooms on this level. Secondary bedrooms share a bathroom with tub shower. Laundry room and linen closet are also on this level.***Great location near Clopper and Great Seneca Highway ~ just minutes to Kentlands, Rio and 270. Kingsview Shopping Center with grocery and Starbucks is just a mile up the road and you can walk to a convenience store. Schools are Clopper Mill ES, Clemente MS, Northwest HS.***No pets, No Smokers. Available July 1.



