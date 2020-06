Amenities

Fabulous renovated 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit. Eat in Kitchen with skylight and brand new cabinets and countertop. Living room with fireplace, dining area and balcony. Washer and dryer in unit. Assigned parking space #368 in front of entrance. Community has pool and playground. Available June 20th. Owner will consider a pet with an additional deposit. No smoking.