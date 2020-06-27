18010 ROCKINGHAM PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities hot tub

Spacious End unit TH with great floorplan in good school district and wonderful community. 10 FT bumpout on all levels. Hardwood floors/stairs on two levels, granite counter/island, and big deck. Family room access to deck. Extra windows on side make all rooms bright. Spacious master room with 2 walk-in closets. Fully finished walkout basement with ceramic floor. Fenced back yard with beautiful deck. Close to schools, bus stop, MARC train and I-270. Bar and shelf in basement belong to current tenant.