18010 ROCKINGHAM PLACE

Amenities
Spacious End unit TH with great floorplan in good school district and wonderful community. 10 FT bumpout on all levels. Hardwood floors/stairs on two levels, granite counter/island, and big deck. Family room access to deck. Extra windows on side make all rooms bright. Spacious master room with 2 walk-in closets. Fully finished walkout basement with ceramic floor. Fenced back yard with beautiful deck. Close to schools, bus stop, MARC train and I-270. Bar and shelf in basement belong to current tenant.