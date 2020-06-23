15 Amarillo Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dogs allowed parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautifully renovated large and bright corner townhouse - Beautiful corner townhome in a very private setting.

All new floors and paint, granite countertops and just beautiful space throughout.

Main level has a beautiful living room, separate dining room, and a lovely kitchen with nice space for a table. There is a lovely patio off the kitchen, which is perfect for summer living and barbecues! This floor also has a powder room as well as washer and dryer.

Upstairs you will find a master bedroom complete with an en-suite bathroom and walk-in closet. This floor also has 2 other bedrooms and a full bathroom.

This townhome overlooks common greenery and as such is very quiet and private.

Plenty of parking spaces in the community as well as amenities make this a perfect home!



(RLNE4538929)