15 Amarillo Ct

Beautifully renovated large and bright corner townhouse - Beautiful corner townhome in a very private setting.
All new floors and paint, granite countertops and just beautiful space throughout.
Main level has a beautiful living room, separate dining room, and a lovely kitchen with nice space for a table. There is a lovely patio off the kitchen, which is perfect for summer living and barbecues! This floor also has a powder room as well as washer and dryer.
Upstairs you will find a master bedroom complete with an en-suite bathroom and walk-in closet. This floor also has 2 other bedrooms and a full bathroom.
This townhome overlooks common greenery and as such is very quiet and private.
Plenty of parking spaces in the community as well as amenities make this a perfect home!
(RLNE4538929)