15 Amarillo Ct
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

15 Amarillo Ct

15 Amarillo Court · No Longer Available
Location

15 Amarillo Court, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dogs allowed
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully renovated large and bright corner townhouse - Beautiful corner townhome in a very private setting.
All new floors and paint, granite countertops and just beautiful space throughout.
Main level has a beautiful living room, separate dining room, and a lovely kitchen with nice space for a table. There is a lovely patio off the kitchen, which is perfect for summer living and barbecues! This floor also has a powder room as well as washer and dryer.
Upstairs you will find a master bedroom complete with an en-suite bathroom and walk-in closet. This floor also has 2 other bedrooms and a full bathroom.
This townhome overlooks common greenery and as such is very quiet and private.
Plenty of parking spaces in the community as well as amenities make this a perfect home!

(RLNE4538929)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Amarillo Ct have any available units?
15 Amarillo Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 15 Amarillo Ct have?
Some of 15 Amarillo Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 Amarillo Ct currently offering any rent specials?
15 Amarillo Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Amarillo Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 15 Amarillo Ct is pet friendly.
Does 15 Amarillo Ct offer parking?
Yes, 15 Amarillo Ct does offer parking.
Does 15 Amarillo Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15 Amarillo Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Amarillo Ct have a pool?
No, 15 Amarillo Ct does not have a pool.
Does 15 Amarillo Ct have accessible units?
No, 15 Amarillo Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Amarillo Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 15 Amarillo Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
