14327 HARVEST MOON ROAD

Amenities
Stunning spacious luxury single family house offers central foyer with hardwood floor throughout entire house, formal living room, dinning room, library, 2 story family room with elegant top to bottom stone fireplace, remolded gourmet kitchen loaded with granite countertop, upgrade cabinet, sliding door lead to huge deck, newly installed hard wood floor on top level, spacious master bedroom with walk in closet, separate soaking tub and shower, newly updated hall bath, large finished basement loaded with new floor, den, fully bath, and wide walk up stair to enjoy open view in backyard.