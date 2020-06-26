All apartments in Germantown
Last updated June 13 2019 at 10:18 PM

14327 HARVEST MOON ROAD

14327 Harvest Moon Rd · No Longer Available
Location

14327 Harvest Moon Rd, Germantown, MD 20841

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Stunning spacious luxury single family house offers central foyer with hardwood floor throughout entire house, formal living room, dinning room, library, 2 story family room with elegant top to bottom stone fireplace, remolded gourmet kitchen loaded with granite countertop, upgrade cabinet, sliding door lead to huge deck, newly installed hard wood floor on top level, spacious master bedroom with walk in closet, separate soaking tub and shower, newly updated hall bath, large finished basement loaded with new floor, den, fully bath, and wide walk up stair to enjoy open view in backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14327 HARVEST MOON ROAD have any available units?
14327 HARVEST MOON ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 14327 HARVEST MOON ROAD have?
Some of 14327 HARVEST MOON ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14327 HARVEST MOON ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
14327 HARVEST MOON ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14327 HARVEST MOON ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 14327 HARVEST MOON ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 14327 HARVEST MOON ROAD offer parking?
No, 14327 HARVEST MOON ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 14327 HARVEST MOON ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14327 HARVEST MOON ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14327 HARVEST MOON ROAD have a pool?
No, 14327 HARVEST MOON ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 14327 HARVEST MOON ROAD have accessible units?
No, 14327 HARVEST MOON ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 14327 HARVEST MOON ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14327 HARVEST MOON ROAD has units with dishwashers.
