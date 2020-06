Amenities

4 bedrooms 3 and half baths in a most sought after and desired areas of Germantown Maryland. Next to Ronald McNair Elementary School, convenient to Marc with bus stop in front of the street. Hard wood floor in basement and first level, carpet in top level. Walkout basement with fire place. Huge kitchen open to a large deck for all year long enjoyment. Community party room and out door swimming pool are included.