13907 COACHMANS CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Charming neo-traditional style colonial with front porch in sought after Kingsview Village. Hardwood floors on main and upper level. Open floor plan, large fin basement rec room with FB and Den, OVERSIZED Master BR with sunken sitting room area and luxury master bath. Great location seconds to shops, restaurants, Soccer Complex, bike trails, community pool and easy 270 access. ** * AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please !!! APPLY on-line at www.noahsproperties.com under Avail Rental/Apply Now. ALL ADULTS must fill out an APP, you will be asked to upload a paystub and copy of drivers license in the app, so best to have those ready on desktop before applying.