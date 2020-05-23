All apartments in Germantown
Last updated May 22 2020 at 6:59 PM

13907 COACHMANS CIRCLE

13907 Coachmans Circle · (301) 258-9100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

13907 Coachmans Circle, Germantown, MD 20874

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,595

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3388 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Charming neo-traditional style colonial with front porch in sought after Kingsview Village. Hardwood floors on main and upper level. Open floor plan, large fin basement rec room with FB and Den, OVERSIZED Master BR with sunken sitting room area and luxury master bath. Great location seconds to shops, restaurants, Soccer Complex, bike trails, community pool and easy 270 access. ** * AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please !!! APPLY on-line at www.noahsproperties.com under Avail Rental/Apply Now. ALL ADULTS must fill out an APP, you will be asked to upload a paystub and copy of drivers license in the app, so best to have those ready on desktop before applying.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13907 COACHMANS CIRCLE have any available units?
13907 COACHMANS CIRCLE has a unit available for $2,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 13907 COACHMANS CIRCLE have?
Some of 13907 COACHMANS CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13907 COACHMANS CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
13907 COACHMANS CIRCLE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13907 COACHMANS CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 13907 COACHMANS CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 13907 COACHMANS CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 13907 COACHMANS CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 13907 COACHMANS CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13907 COACHMANS CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13907 COACHMANS CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 13907 COACHMANS CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 13907 COACHMANS CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 13907 COACHMANS CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 13907 COACHMANS CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13907 COACHMANS CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
