Charming TH in great condition Large Master Suite, pergo hardwoods on main level. 2nd and 3rd bedrooms are good size, laundry room on second level,low yard maintenance. Walk to school, parks & community pool, close to Milestone Shopping Center, Wegmans, 270 restaurants and Black Hill Park. ** We have an in-house Maint Dept for QUICK repair response/ 24 hrs emergency. * AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please !!!