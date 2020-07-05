All apartments in Germantown
Last updated January 24 2020 at 1:06 AM

13728 HARVEST GLEN WAY

13728 Harvest Glen Way · No Longer Available
Location

13728 Harvest Glen Way, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
** Beautiful and very spacious 4 level END UNIT with great floor plan, with huge master suite w/ sitting area and huge closets, 2nd Br w/ Full Bath, Large loft on top floor perfect for office, and HUGE fin walkout basement,island kit with corian. LAMINATE HARDWOOD THROUGHOUT !!!!! INTERIOR JUST PAINTED. Backs to green space and trees, no houses behind it. *. ** We have an in-house Maint Dept for QUICK repair response/ 24 hrs emergency. * AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please !!! APPLY on-line at www.noahsproperties.com under Avail Rental/Apply Now. ALL ADULTS must fill out an APP, you will be asked to upload a paystub and copy of drivers license in the app, so best to have those ready on desktop before applying. #rd bedroom is top level loft

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13728 HARVEST GLEN WAY have any available units?
13728 HARVEST GLEN WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
Is 13728 HARVEST GLEN WAY currently offering any rent specials?
13728 HARVEST GLEN WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13728 HARVEST GLEN WAY pet-friendly?
No, 13728 HARVEST GLEN WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 13728 HARVEST GLEN WAY offer parking?
No, 13728 HARVEST GLEN WAY does not offer parking.
Does 13728 HARVEST GLEN WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13728 HARVEST GLEN WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13728 HARVEST GLEN WAY have a pool?
No, 13728 HARVEST GLEN WAY does not have a pool.
Does 13728 HARVEST GLEN WAY have accessible units?
No, 13728 HARVEST GLEN WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 13728 HARVEST GLEN WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 13728 HARVEST GLEN WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13728 HARVEST GLEN WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 13728 HARVEST GLEN WAY does not have units with air conditioning.

