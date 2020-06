Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

13712 CREOLA COURT UNIT #172 Available 07/10/20 TWO LEVEL CONDO WITH ONE CAR GARAGE - Beautiful, open, meticulous 2BR, 2FB townhome with vaulted ceilings! End unit filled with glowing sunlight, lots of windows and 2 skylights! Large bedrooms with spacious loft. 2 balconies for your relaxing pleasure! You will love this home! Owner looking for credit scores no less than 700. All lawn maintenance performed by condo association! You do no lawn maintenance!



(RLNE5068858)