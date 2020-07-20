13685 Harvest Glen Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly clubhouse parking garage

Beautiful 3BR 2 Full 2 Half bath town home with 1 car garage - Beautiful town home located in the Germantown Station Community. This 3 level town home features 3BR's 2 Full and 2 Half baths along with a 1 car attached garage. Main level has a gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, stainless appliances & hardwood floors. The family room off the kitchen has hardwood flooring and a rear exit to the oversize rear deck. Upper level features a large master suite with walk in closet and luxury bath including a separate soaking tub and shower. Entry level features a large foyer, recreation room, half bath and attached garage.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4905226)