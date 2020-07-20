All apartments in Germantown
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:40 AM

13685 Harvest Glen Way

13685 Harvest Glen Way · No Longer Available
Location

13685 Harvest Glen Way, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
garage
Beautiful 3BR 2 Full 2 Half bath town home with 1 car garage - Beautiful town home located in the Germantown Station Community. This 3 level town home features 3BR's 2 Full and 2 Half baths along with a 1 car attached garage. Main level has a gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, stainless appliances & hardwood floors. The family room off the kitchen has hardwood flooring and a rear exit to the oversize rear deck. Upper level features a large master suite with walk in closet and luxury bath including a separate soaking tub and shower. Entry level features a large foyer, recreation room, half bath and attached garage.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4905226)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13685 Harvest Glen Way have any available units?
13685 Harvest Glen Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 13685 Harvest Glen Way have?
Some of 13685 Harvest Glen Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13685 Harvest Glen Way currently offering any rent specials?
13685 Harvest Glen Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13685 Harvest Glen Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 13685 Harvest Glen Way is pet friendly.
Does 13685 Harvest Glen Way offer parking?
Yes, 13685 Harvest Glen Way offers parking.
Does 13685 Harvest Glen Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13685 Harvest Glen Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13685 Harvest Glen Way have a pool?
No, 13685 Harvest Glen Way does not have a pool.
Does 13685 Harvest Glen Way have accessible units?
No, 13685 Harvest Glen Way does not have accessible units.
Does 13685 Harvest Glen Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 13685 Harvest Glen Way does not have units with dishwashers.
