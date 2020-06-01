All apartments in Germantown
Last updated March 6 2020 at 7:48 PM

13660 ANSEL TERRACE

13660 Ansel Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

13660 Ansel Terrace, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Bright and spacious end unit townhome in walking distance to Northwest High School. The home will have pretty much new flooring throughout, already freshly painted with a nice neutral color. Owner is replacing all the kitchen appliances with new. There is a bonus room with full bath in the basement. 3 large bedrooms on the upper level. Master bath with full bath and seperate shower. Formal living room and dining room and a large eat in kitchen that leads out to a fully fenced in yard and deck. Laundry is on the bedroom level! No walking up and down the steps! Home will look real nice once it is officially finished in a week or two. Come take a look today though! This home will move quickly! Pictures will follow as new flooring is being installed at the moment. Credit has to be above 675 to qualify.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13660 ANSEL TERRACE have any available units?
13660 ANSEL TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
Is 13660 ANSEL TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
13660 ANSEL TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13660 ANSEL TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 13660 ANSEL TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 13660 ANSEL TERRACE offer parking?
No, 13660 ANSEL TERRACE does not offer parking.
Does 13660 ANSEL TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13660 ANSEL TERRACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13660 ANSEL TERRACE have a pool?
No, 13660 ANSEL TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 13660 ANSEL TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 13660 ANSEL TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 13660 ANSEL TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 13660 ANSEL TERRACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13660 ANSEL TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13660 ANSEL TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
