13660 ANSEL TERRACE

Amenities

patio / balcony fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities

Bright and spacious end unit townhome in walking distance to Northwest High School. The home will have pretty much new flooring throughout, already freshly painted with a nice neutral color. Owner is replacing all the kitchen appliances with new. There is a bonus room with full bath in the basement. 3 large bedrooms on the upper level. Master bath with full bath and seperate shower. Formal living room and dining room and a large eat in kitchen that leads out to a fully fenced in yard and deck. Laundry is on the bedroom level! No walking up and down the steps! Home will look real nice once it is officially finished in a week or two. Come take a look today though! This home will move quickly! Pictures will follow as new flooring is being installed at the moment. Credit has to be above 675 to qualify.