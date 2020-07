Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities gym playground pool

Beautiful Condo in Germantown - Property Id: 207436



Beautiful and spacious 3 bed and 2.5 bath condo with with high ceiling, large window and lots of natural light. Large living room and kitchen.Front/back camera monitoring. Pool, gym, and playground within the community. Very convenient for shopping, dinning and public transportations within walking distance.

No Pets Allowed



