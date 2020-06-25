13504 HAMLET SQUARE CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful town house ready for you to move in! Great location in Germantown, MD, and right across the street from ammenities. Hardwood floors throughout, plenty of natural light, brand new water heater, brand new refrigerator, and beautiful skylight on the top floor. Attached garage with inside access. Spring and summer are almost here; wait until you see the community pool!! Walking distance to amenities. Don't miss out on this one! This wonderful 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom town home can be yours today!