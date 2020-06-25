All apartments in Germantown
13504 HAMLET SQUARE CT
Last updated May 6 2019 at 5:43 PM

13504 HAMLET SQUARE CT

13504 Hamlet Square Court · No Longer Available
Location

13504 Hamlet Square Court, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful town house ready for you to move in! Great location in Germantown, MD, and right across the street from ammenities. Hardwood floors throughout, plenty of natural light, brand new water heater, brand new refrigerator, and beautiful skylight on the top floor. Attached garage with inside access. Spring and summer are almost here; wait until you see the community pool!! Walking distance to amenities. Don't miss out on this one! This wonderful 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom town home can be yours today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13504 HAMLET SQUARE CT have any available units?
13504 HAMLET SQUARE CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 13504 HAMLET SQUARE CT have?
Some of 13504 HAMLET SQUARE CT's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13504 HAMLET SQUARE CT currently offering any rent specials?
13504 HAMLET SQUARE CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13504 HAMLET SQUARE CT pet-friendly?
No, 13504 HAMLET SQUARE CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 13504 HAMLET SQUARE CT offer parking?
Yes, 13504 HAMLET SQUARE CT offers parking.
Does 13504 HAMLET SQUARE CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13504 HAMLET SQUARE CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13504 HAMLET SQUARE CT have a pool?
Yes, 13504 HAMLET SQUARE CT has a pool.
Does 13504 HAMLET SQUARE CT have accessible units?
No, 13504 HAMLET SQUARE CT does not have accessible units.
Does 13504 HAMLET SQUARE CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13504 HAMLET SQUARE CT has units with dishwashers.
