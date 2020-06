Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities business center clubhouse 24hr gym pool pool table

Beautiful, extra large one bedroom condo in much desired Ashmore of Germantown Close to all major transportation routes. Within a mile of restaurants, shopping and food stores. Clubhouse offers a 24hr gym , swimming pool, pool table, business center and a room you can rent to for parties.~Directions: Father Hurley and make left on Waterford right on Derry Glen.