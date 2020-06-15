All apartments in Germantown
Find more places like 13421 WINTERSPOON LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Germantown, MD
/
13421 WINTERSPOON LANE
Last updated May 8 2020 at 8:35 PM

13421 WINTERSPOON LANE

13421 Winterspoon Lane · (301) 258-9100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Germantown
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

13421 Winterspoon Lane, Germantown, MD 20874

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1696 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
Well maintained home with updated kitchen and baths, ber-ber carpet throughout, large deck off living room, spacious family room with FPL, LARGE den in basement, great lot with large fenced in rear, Community pool and tennis 1 block away from house and right down the road from shops, restaurants and downtown Germantown. ** ** Dogs allowed case by case with $30 additional rent and $500 sec dep. ** We have an in-house Maint Dept for QUICK repair response/ 24 hrs emergency. * AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please !!! APPLY on-line at www.noahsproperties.com under Avail Rental/Apply Now. ALL ADULTS must fill out an APP, you will be asked to upload a paystub and copy of drivers license in the app, so best to have those ready on desktop before applying.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13421 WINTERSPOON LANE have any available units?
13421 WINTERSPOON LANE has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 13421 WINTERSPOON LANE have?
Some of 13421 WINTERSPOON LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13421 WINTERSPOON LANE currently offering any rent specials?
13421 WINTERSPOON LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13421 WINTERSPOON LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 13421 WINTERSPOON LANE is pet friendly.
Does 13421 WINTERSPOON LANE offer parking?
No, 13421 WINTERSPOON LANE does not offer parking.
Does 13421 WINTERSPOON LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13421 WINTERSPOON LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13421 WINTERSPOON LANE have a pool?
Yes, 13421 WINTERSPOON LANE has a pool.
Does 13421 WINTERSPOON LANE have accessible units?
No, 13421 WINTERSPOON LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 13421 WINTERSPOON LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13421 WINTERSPOON LANE has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 13421 WINTERSPOON LANE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Stonecreek Club Apartment Homes
12840 Locbury Cir
Germantown, MD 20874
Canterbury
20019 Sweetgum Cir
Germantown, MD 20874
Hamptons at Town Center
19757 Crystal Rock Dr
Germantown, MD 20874
Milestone
12526 Great Park Cir
Germantown, MD 20876
Cherry Knoll Apartments
18832 Bent Willow Cir
Germantown, MD 20874
Seneca Club Apartments
18065 Cottage Garden Dr
Germantown, MD 20874
Assembly Germantown
2 Observation Ct
Germantown, MD 20876
The Point at Germantown Station
19228 Circle Gate Drive
Germantown, MD 20874

Similar Pages

Germantown 1 BedroomsGermantown 2 Bedrooms
Germantown Apartments with PoolGermantown Dog Friendly Apartments
Germantown Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDFrederick, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Laurel, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDLeesburg, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeHoward Community College
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity