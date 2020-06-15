13421 WINTERSPOON LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool tennis court

Well maintained home with updated kitchen and baths, ber-ber carpet throughout, large deck off living room, spacious family room with FPL, LARGE den in basement, great lot with large fenced in rear, Community pool and tennis 1 block away from house and right down the road from shops, restaurants and downtown Germantown. ** ** Dogs allowed case by case with $30 additional rent and $500 sec dep. ** We have an in-house Maint Dept for QUICK repair response/ 24 hrs emergency. * AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please !!! APPLY on-line at www.noahsproperties.com under Avail Rental/Apply Now. ALL ADULTS must fill out an APP, you will be asked to upload a paystub and copy of drivers license in the app, so best to have those ready on desktop before applying.