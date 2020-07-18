13415 RISING SUN LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

Gorgeous TH with brand new carpet, newly refinished hardwoods, interior just painted, corian counters in kitchen. Spacious home with large rooms, walk-in closets, large basement family room with walk out to patio, DECK off living room, DEN in lower level. ** We have an in-house Maint Dept for QUICK repair response/ 24 hrs emergency. * AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please !!! APPLY on our website under Avail Rental/Apply Now.. ALL ADULTS must fill out an APP, you will be asked to upload a paystub and copy of drivers license in the app, so best to have those ready on desktop before applying.