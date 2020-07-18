All apartments in Germantown
13415 RISING SUN LANE

13415 Rising Sun Lane · (301) 258-9100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

13415 Rising Sun Lane, Germantown, MD 20874

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Gorgeous TH with brand new carpet, newly refinished hardwoods, interior just painted, corian counters in kitchen. Spacious home with large rooms, walk-in closets, large basement family room with walk out to patio, DECK off living room, DEN in lower level. ** We have an in-house Maint Dept for QUICK repair response/ 24 hrs emergency. * AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please !!! APPLY on our website under Avail Rental/Apply Now.. ALL ADULTS must fill out an APP, you will be asked to upload a paystub and copy of drivers license in the app, so best to have those ready on desktop before applying.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13415 RISING SUN LANE have any available units?
13415 RISING SUN LANE has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 13415 RISING SUN LANE have?
Some of 13415 RISING SUN LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13415 RISING SUN LANE currently offering any rent specials?
13415 RISING SUN LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13415 RISING SUN LANE pet-friendly?
No, 13415 RISING SUN LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 13415 RISING SUN LANE offer parking?
No, 13415 RISING SUN LANE does not offer parking.
Does 13415 RISING SUN LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13415 RISING SUN LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13415 RISING SUN LANE have a pool?
No, 13415 RISING SUN LANE does not have a pool.
Does 13415 RISING SUN LANE have accessible units?
No, 13415 RISING SUN LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 13415 RISING SUN LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13415 RISING SUN LANE has units with dishwashers.
