Home
/
Germantown, MD
/
13412 SMOKEWOOD TERRACE
Last updated December 24 2019 at 3:05 PM

13412 SMOKEWOOD TERRACE

13412 Smokewood Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

13412 Smokewood Terrace, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
guest suite
Absolutely stunning 3 bedroom 3.5 bath end unit town home available for rent! Bedrooms and living spaces are all hardwood, including the stairs! You will not find any carpet in this home. The kitchen has been fully renovated and is a true show piece. Rear yard is fenced in with 2 beds for gardening if you wish and a gorgeous patio. The lower level has a full bath perfect for a guest suite. This home has been meticulously maintained and this is the first time it has been offered as a rental! The HOA includes all lawn maintenance, even inside the fence, snow removal and will even plow the parking spots if the cars are moved. The pool is within walking distance. Truly low maintenance! No pets will be considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13412 SMOKEWOOD TERRACE have any available units?
13412 SMOKEWOOD TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 13412 SMOKEWOOD TERRACE have?
Some of 13412 SMOKEWOOD TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13412 SMOKEWOOD TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
13412 SMOKEWOOD TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13412 SMOKEWOOD TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 13412 SMOKEWOOD TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 13412 SMOKEWOOD TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 13412 SMOKEWOOD TERRACE offers parking.
Does 13412 SMOKEWOOD TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13412 SMOKEWOOD TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13412 SMOKEWOOD TERRACE have a pool?
Yes, 13412 SMOKEWOOD TERRACE has a pool.
Does 13412 SMOKEWOOD TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 13412 SMOKEWOOD TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 13412 SMOKEWOOD TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13412 SMOKEWOOD TERRACE has units with dishwashers.

