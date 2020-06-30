13412 SMOKEWOOD TERRACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool guest suite

Absolutely stunning 3 bedroom 3.5 bath end unit town home available for rent! Bedrooms and living spaces are all hardwood, including the stairs! You will not find any carpet in this home. The kitchen has been fully renovated and is a true show piece. Rear yard is fenced in with 2 beds for gardening if you wish and a gorgeous patio. The lower level has a full bath perfect for a guest suite. This home has been meticulously maintained and this is the first time it has been offered as a rental! The HOA includes all lawn maintenance, even inside the fence, snow removal and will even plow the parking spots if the cars are moved. The pool is within walking distance. Truly low maintenance! No pets will be considered.