13313 RUSHING WATER WAY #4A

PLEASE READ THE ENTIRE DESCRIPTION, then call if you have other questions... Property STILL AVAILABLE. Move-in JULY 2 or later. Landlord will replace carpet in bedrooms. Conveniently located in Germantown, this condominium is located in a cute neighborhood with 2 numbered parking spaces, plus unreserved parking. Main level layout is wide open, with granite countertops in the kitchen, reliable stainless steel appliances, programmable thermostat, hardwood floors! All bedrooms are on the 3rd level, master has private bath and walk-in closet...Condo fee is paid by the landlord and includes water fee! Tenant pays electricity and gas. Responsive and responsible landlord...Entrance on ground level, 2nd level is common space, 3rd level bedrooms...Sorry, no basement, no deck, no access to backyard...$55 application fee per each adult tenant. LF suggested requirements for applicants: 600+ credit score, total household income $56,875+. No minimum income requirement for housing voucher applicants. No pets.