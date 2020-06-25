All apartments in Germantown
Germantown, MD
13313 RUSHING WATER WAY #4A
13313 RUSHING WATER WAY #4A

13313 Rushing Water Way · No Longer Available
Location

13313 Rushing Water Way, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
parking
pet friendly
PLEASE READ THE ENTIRE DESCRIPTION, then call if you have other questions... Property STILL AVAILABLE. Move-in JULY 2 or later. Landlord will replace carpet in bedrooms. Conveniently located in Germantown, this condominium is located in a cute neighborhood with 2 numbered parking spaces, plus unreserved parking. Main level layout is wide open, with granite countertops in the kitchen, reliable stainless steel appliances, programmable thermostat, hardwood floors! All bedrooms are on the 3rd level, master has private bath and walk-in closet...Condo fee is paid by the landlord and includes water fee! Tenant pays electricity and gas. Responsive and responsible landlord...Entrance on ground level, 2nd level is common space, 3rd level bedrooms...Sorry, no basement, no deck, no access to backyard...$55 application fee per each adult tenant. LF suggested requirements for applicants: 600+ credit score, total household income $56,875+. No minimum income requirement for housing voucher applicants. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13313 RUSHING WATER WAY #4A have any available units?
13313 RUSHING WATER WAY #4A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 13313 RUSHING WATER WAY #4A have?
Some of 13313 RUSHING WATER WAY #4A's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13313 RUSHING WATER WAY #4A currently offering any rent specials?
13313 RUSHING WATER WAY #4A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13313 RUSHING WATER WAY #4A pet-friendly?
Yes, 13313 RUSHING WATER WAY #4A is pet friendly.
Does 13313 RUSHING WATER WAY #4A offer parking?
Yes, 13313 RUSHING WATER WAY #4A offers parking.
Does 13313 RUSHING WATER WAY #4A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13313 RUSHING WATER WAY #4A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13313 RUSHING WATER WAY #4A have a pool?
No, 13313 RUSHING WATER WAY #4A does not have a pool.
Does 13313 RUSHING WATER WAY #4A have accessible units?
No, 13313 RUSHING WATER WAY #4A does not have accessible units.
Does 13313 RUSHING WATER WAY #4A have units with dishwashers?
No, 13313 RUSHING WATER WAY #4A does not have units with dishwashers.
