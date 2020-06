Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated media room

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly media room

This freshly painted and updated 2 bedroom and 2 bath unit is conveniently located near I 270, shops, restaurants, grocery store, movie theater etc. This condo is move in ready and backs to green space that would be great for pets, children and privacy. This condo comes with a never washer and dryer also. The building is a walk through and the condo is located around the back on the lower level.