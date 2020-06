13148 DIAMOND HILL DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Available early MARCH*BEAUTIFUL 3BR/2.5BA Updated & Light-Filled Open-Concept Floor-Plan BRICK home Backing to Waters Landing Park*GARAGE plus Driveway for 2 CARS*3-FIN.-Levels* RICH HARDWOODS*OVER 2,000 Fin.Sq-Ft*TALL 9-ft & Vaulted Ceilings*Treed Views*KITCH-ISLAND*Sep-DINING*SUNROOM to Treed PRIVACY*EXPANSIVE Living-Room Bump-Out for Xtra-Space*Family-Room*Master-Suite TALL-Vaulted Ceilings*Walk-In Closet*Private En-Suite Master-Bath Sep.Shower/Soaking-Tub/Dual-Sinks*SKYLITE*Finished Walk-Out Lower-Level with HARDWOOD Foyer Entry & Family Room, Inside access to GARAGE** FULL-SIZE Washer & Dryer*Close to 270/Shops/Outlets/Bus*Backs to Park*POOL too !Sliders to DECK&PORCH backing to Treed/Privacy & Park*Short Stroll to Black Hill Regional Trails* COME & GET IT !