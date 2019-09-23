All apartments in Germantown
13107 MILLHAVEN PL #6-A
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13107 MILLHAVEN PL #6-A

13107 Millhaven Place · No Longer Available
Location

13107 Millhaven Place, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
pool
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
tennis court
Absolutely fabulous top floor condo, 2BR, 2 BA with a spacious Loft, a unique 1562 sq ft, the largest unit in Riverstone. Airy, expansive, bright living room with high ceilings and gas fireplace opens to a large private balcony. Separate dining room, open concept kitchen with breakfast bar, large walk-in master closet and in-unit laundry. Beautiful new wide plank vinyl hardwood-like flooring throughout and fresh paint! Amenities include pool, tennis and basketball courts. Walking distance to shopping , restaurants, park and major commuter routes . READY FOR MOVE IN. No pets. Application done online $45

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13107 MILLHAVEN PL #6-A have any available units?
13107 MILLHAVEN PL #6-A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 13107 MILLHAVEN PL #6-A have?
Some of 13107 MILLHAVEN PL #6-A's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13107 MILLHAVEN PL #6-A currently offering any rent specials?
13107 MILLHAVEN PL #6-A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13107 MILLHAVEN PL #6-A pet-friendly?
No, 13107 MILLHAVEN PL #6-A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 13107 MILLHAVEN PL #6-A offer parking?
Yes, 13107 MILLHAVEN PL #6-A offers parking.
Does 13107 MILLHAVEN PL #6-A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13107 MILLHAVEN PL #6-A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13107 MILLHAVEN PL #6-A have a pool?
Yes, 13107 MILLHAVEN PL #6-A has a pool.
Does 13107 MILLHAVEN PL #6-A have accessible units?
No, 13107 MILLHAVEN PL #6-A does not have accessible units.
Does 13107 MILLHAVEN PL #6-A have units with dishwashers?
No, 13107 MILLHAVEN PL #6-A does not have units with dishwashers.
