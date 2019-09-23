13107 MILLHAVEN PL #6-A

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking pool basketball court tennis court

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court parking pool tennis court

Absolutely fabulous top floor condo, 2BR, 2 BA with a spacious Loft, a unique 1562 sq ft, the largest unit in Riverstone. Airy, expansive, bright living room with high ceilings and gas fireplace opens to a large private balcony. Separate dining room, open concept kitchen with breakfast bar, large walk-in master closet and in-unit laundry. Beautiful new wide plank vinyl hardwood-like flooring throughout and fresh paint! Amenities include pool, tennis and basketball courts. Walking distance to shopping , restaurants, park and major commuter routes . READY FOR MOVE IN. No pets. Application done online $45