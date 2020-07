Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

Great 2 bed and 2 bath 2 level unit. Wood floors through out both levels. High ceilings in the family and dinning area. Kitchen with ample counter and storage space. Master with full private suite on 2nd level and walk in closet with organizers. $40 application fee, Minimum 600 credit and $56,000 per year. No pets.