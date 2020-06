Amenities

Centrally located townhouse for rent. This 3 level townhome has 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, a kitchen with granite counter tops, new stove, 1 year old fridge, dining / family room on the main level. There is also a fully finished walkout basement opening to a fenced in back yard. Behind the yard is a large green space with trees. There is also a washer, dryer in the home.