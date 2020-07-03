13013 TOWN COMMONS DRIVE

Amenities

hardwood floors garage

Impeccable, bright and spacious end unit 4 level townhome with bump out and~ all the bells and whistles-hardwood floors, gourmet kitchen, corian counters & cherry cabinets,. 3 bedroom,3 full bath and 2 half bath , 9' ceilings, contemporary lighting ~Rear entry two car garage, Fios , zoned heat,sprinklers, finished basement. Each bedroom offers a private bathroom. Rarely available four finished levels, open floor plan. About a block to Library and Black Rock Center for the Art, close to Germantown~ Center, shops, restaurants, groceries, & movies. Call CSS to setup~ the showings.