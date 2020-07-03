All apartments in Germantown
13013 TOWN COMMONS DRIVE

13013 Town Commons Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13013 Town Commons Drive, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Impeccable, bright and spacious end unit 4 level townhome with bump out and~ all the bells and whistles-hardwood floors, gourmet kitchen, corian counters & cherry cabinets,. 3 bedroom,3 full bath and 2 half bath , 9' ceilings, contemporary lighting ~Rear entry two car garage, Fios , zoned heat,sprinklers, finished basement. Each bedroom offers a private bathroom. Rarely available four finished levels, open floor plan. About a block to Library and Black Rock Center for the Art, close to Germantown~ Center, shops, restaurants, groceries, & movies. Call CSS to setup~ the showings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13013 TOWN COMMONS DRIVE have any available units?
13013 TOWN COMMONS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
Is 13013 TOWN COMMONS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
13013 TOWN COMMONS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13013 TOWN COMMONS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 13013 TOWN COMMONS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 13013 TOWN COMMONS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 13013 TOWN COMMONS DRIVE offers parking.
Does 13013 TOWN COMMONS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13013 TOWN COMMONS DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13013 TOWN COMMONS DRIVE have a pool?
No, 13013 TOWN COMMONS DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 13013 TOWN COMMONS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 13013 TOWN COMMONS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 13013 TOWN COMMONS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 13013 TOWN COMMONS DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13013 TOWN COMMONS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13013 TOWN COMMONS DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

