13012 Vaden Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated pool bbq/grill some paid utils

Freshly Painted and Ready to GO / 2 Level TH - Charming END UNIT two level Townhouse style condo. - Bamboo flooring, recently renovated bathroom, Enter on main level which is 3 bedrooms and 1 Full Bathroom then walk **down** to K*I*T*C*H*E*N, and LARGE LIVING ROOM / Dining Room -- with lots of cabinets, lots of LIGHT , room for storage, backs up to large open area. Lawn maintenance & WATER included in rent.



Located seconds to community pool & Newly Updated Milestone shopping Center Clarksburg Outlets, GrillMarx and Butler's Orchard.



(RLNE5234350)