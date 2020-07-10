All apartments in Germantown
13012 Vaden Terrace

Location

13012 Vaden Terrace, Germantown, MD 20876

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
pool
bbq/grill
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
Freshly Painted and Ready to GO / 2 Level TH - Charming END UNIT two level Townhouse style condo. - Bamboo flooring, recently renovated bathroom, Enter on main level which is 3 bedrooms and 1 Full Bathroom then walk **down** to K*I*T*C*H*E*N, and LARGE LIVING ROOM / Dining Room -- with lots of cabinets, lots of LIGHT , room for storage, backs up to large open area. Lawn maintenance & WATER included in rent.

Located seconds to community pool & Newly Updated Milestone shopping Center Clarksburg Outlets, GrillMarx and Butler's Orchard.

(RLNE5234350)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13012 Vaden Terrace have any available units?
13012 Vaden Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 13012 Vaden Terrace have?
Some of 13012 Vaden Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13012 Vaden Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
13012 Vaden Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13012 Vaden Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 13012 Vaden Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 13012 Vaden Terrace offer parking?
No, 13012 Vaden Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 13012 Vaden Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13012 Vaden Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13012 Vaden Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 13012 Vaden Terrace has a pool.
Does 13012 Vaden Terrace have accessible units?
No, 13012 Vaden Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 13012 Vaden Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 13012 Vaden Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.

