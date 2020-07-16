13 Whitechurch Court

Amenities

patio / balcony parking

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Very well maintained 3 level 3BR 2.5BA Town Home in Churchill Town Sector of Germantown - This large and roomy 3 bedroom, 2 full bath 1 half bath townhouse features a distinct floor plan. The entry level has a living and dining room along with the kitchen and powder room. Venture up 1 level to 2 bedrooms and a full bath then up to the top floor where the master suite is contained. The master suite is an oversized bedroom and full luxury bath. Front yard is fenced with patio/deck area. Plenty of parking, tree lined streets and close to shopping, restaurants, Milestone shopping Center, I/270 and more.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4943306)