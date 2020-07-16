All apartments in Germantown
13 Whitechurch Court

13 Whitechurch Court · No Longer Available
Location

13 Whitechurch Court, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Very well maintained 3 level 3BR 2.5BA Town Home in Churchill Town Sector of Germantown - This large and roomy 3 bedroom, 2 full bath 1 half bath townhouse features a distinct floor plan. The entry level has a living and dining room along with the kitchen and powder room. Venture up 1 level to 2 bedrooms and a full bath then up to the top floor where the master suite is contained. The master suite is an oversized bedroom and full luxury bath. Front yard is fenced with patio/deck area. Plenty of parking, tree lined streets and close to shopping, restaurants, Milestone shopping Center, I/270 and more.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4943306)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13 Whitechurch Court have any available units?
13 Whitechurch Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
Is 13 Whitechurch Court currently offering any rent specials?
13 Whitechurch Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13 Whitechurch Court pet-friendly?
No, 13 Whitechurch Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 13 Whitechurch Court offer parking?
Yes, 13 Whitechurch Court offers parking.
Does 13 Whitechurch Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13 Whitechurch Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13 Whitechurch Court have a pool?
No, 13 Whitechurch Court does not have a pool.
Does 13 Whitechurch Court have accessible units?
No, 13 Whitechurch Court does not have accessible units.
Does 13 Whitechurch Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 13 Whitechurch Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13 Whitechurch Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 13 Whitechurch Court does not have units with air conditioning.
