This renovated 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo has newer appliances, tiled showers, tiled bathroom floors, and new flooring throughout. These condos are sought after for their ideal location, easy access to I - 270, restaurants, shopping, and are well known for their exceptionally well-kept grounds....A must see! Landlord offering last month free with a 2 yr lease @ $1500. a month.