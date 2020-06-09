All apartments in Germantown
12713 FOUND STONE ROAD
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12713 FOUND STONE ROAD

12713 Found Stone Road · No Longer Available
Location

12713 Found Stone Road, Germantown, MD 20876

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pool
clubhouse
fireplace
UNBELIEVABLY BEAUTIFUL GROUND FLOOR UNIT!! 2 BIG BEDROOMS PLUS A DEN ROOM!! AND TWO FULL BATHS AND BEAUTIFUL LIVING ROOM AND DINING W/ GLEAMING HARDWOOD FLOORS** GRANITE COUNTERTOPS ** COZY GAS FIREPLACE** COMMUNITY CENTER WITH OUTDOOR POOL AND TRAIL** WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT** NEWER APPLIANCES** CLOSE TO SHOPPING** MILESTONE SHOPPING** TOO GOOD TO BE TRUE** WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12713 FOUND STONE ROAD have any available units?
12713 FOUND STONE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 12713 FOUND STONE ROAD have?
Some of 12713 FOUND STONE ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12713 FOUND STONE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
12713 FOUND STONE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12713 FOUND STONE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 12713 FOUND STONE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 12713 FOUND STONE ROAD offer parking?
No, 12713 FOUND STONE ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 12713 FOUND STONE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12713 FOUND STONE ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12713 FOUND STONE ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 12713 FOUND STONE ROAD has a pool.
Does 12713 FOUND STONE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 12713 FOUND STONE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 12713 FOUND STONE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 12713 FOUND STONE ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
