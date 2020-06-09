12713 FOUND STONE ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities clubhouse pool

UNBELIEVABLY BEAUTIFUL GROUND FLOOR UNIT!! 2 BIG BEDROOMS PLUS A DEN ROOM!! AND TWO FULL BATHS AND BEAUTIFUL LIVING ROOM AND DINING W/ GLEAMING HARDWOOD FLOORS** GRANITE COUNTERTOPS ** COZY GAS FIREPLACE** COMMUNITY CENTER WITH OUTDOOR POOL AND TRAIL** WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT** NEWER APPLIANCES** CLOSE TO SHOPPING** MILESTONE SHOPPING** TOO GOOD TO BE TRUE** WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG