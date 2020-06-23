All apartments in Germantown
Find more places like 12519 ROYAL CROWN DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Germantown, MD
/
12519 ROYAL CROWN DRIVE
Last updated March 7 2020 at 2:32 AM

12519 ROYAL CROWN DRIVE

12519 Royal Crown Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Germantown
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

12519 Royal Crown Drive, Germantown, MD 20876

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
pool
Gorgeous l home in great condition with hardwoods in table space kitchen, step down family room with 10 ft ceiling and stone gas fireplace and walk out to deck. Laundry room on bedroom level, walk 2 blocks to elementary school , parks and community pool. Located seconds to 270 and Milestone shops and restaurants. ** Dogs allowed case by case with $30 additional rent and $500 sec dep. ** We have an in-house Maint Dept for QUICK repair response/ 24 hrs emergency. * AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please !!! APPLY on-line at www.noahsproperties.com under Avail Rental/Apply Now. ALL ADULTS must fill out an APP, you will be asked to upload a paystub and copy of drivers license in the app, so best to have those ready on desktop before applying.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12519 ROYAL CROWN DRIVE have any available units?
12519 ROYAL CROWN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 12519 ROYAL CROWN DRIVE have?
Some of 12519 ROYAL CROWN DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12519 ROYAL CROWN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
12519 ROYAL CROWN DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12519 ROYAL CROWN DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 12519 ROYAL CROWN DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 12519 ROYAL CROWN DRIVE offer parking?
No, 12519 ROYAL CROWN DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 12519 ROYAL CROWN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12519 ROYAL CROWN DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12519 ROYAL CROWN DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 12519 ROYAL CROWN DRIVE has a pool.
Does 12519 ROYAL CROWN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 12519 ROYAL CROWN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 12519 ROYAL CROWN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12519 ROYAL CROWN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stonecreek Club Apartment Homes
12840 Locbury Cir
Germantown, MD 20874
Hamptons at Town Center
19757 Crystal Rock Dr
Germantown, MD 20874
Cherry Knoll Apartments
18832 Bent Willow Cir
Germantown, MD 20874
Seneca Club Apartments
18065 Cottage Garden Dr
Germantown, MD 20874
The Elms at Century
12835 Fairchild Drive
Germantown, MD 20874
Avana Northlake
12622 Grey Eagle Ct
Germantown, MD 20874
Pinnacle Town Center
19860 Century Blvd
Germantown, MD 20874
Millstone at Kingsview
13611 Ale House Cir
Germantown, MD 20874

Similar Pages

Germantown 1 BedroomsGermantown 2 Bedrooms
Germantown Apartments with PoolGermantown Dog Friendly Apartments
Germantown Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDFrederick, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Laurel, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDLeesburg, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeHoward Community College
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America