Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Sunny, roomy, and well maintained town home. This 1,320 sq. ft. 3-level townhouse has a walk out basement, large attached deck and features 3 bedrooms, and 4 bathrooms (2 full and 2 half). This property was built in 1988. Conveniently located to stores and restaurants, this townhome is in the sought-after Gunners Lake Village community, and is very near to South Germantown Recreational Park and Ridge Rd Recreational Park. Good credit history and proof of income.